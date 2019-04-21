Brush fire near Getty museum contained by LAFD, under arson investigation

A brush fire broke out near the J. Paul Getty Museum area early Sunday afternoon, less than two miles from campus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about the fire 1:34 p.m. There was no wind driving the fire and no additional fire resources were requested, according to an LAFD alert. Margaret Stewart, an LAFD spokesperson, said there were no reported injuries caused by the fire.

LAFD was able to restrain the fire to an area of half an acre using air and ground responses, Stewart said. Los Angeles Police Department and LA County Fire Department assisted with restraining the fire.

LAPD and LAFD Arson are investigating a potential arson suspect, according to the alert.

Stewart said she cannot comment on the cause of the fire, as it is part of the ongoing investigation. However, she said brush fires are not uncommon in Southern California and the department receives many calls about brush fires throughout the year.