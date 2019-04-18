GSA announces four new leaders for 2019-2020 academic year

New graduate student government leaders were announced Wednesday.

Six candidates campaigned for the four executive positions in the Graduate Students Association.

Two of the new officers were independent candidates and two are from the Moving Forward slate. The slate lost in both of its contested races.

GSA president: Zak Fisher

Fisher will succeed three-time president Michael Skiles as GSA president. Fisher beat out Moving Forward candidate Ernesto Arciniega for the presidency.

Vice president of external affairs: J.P. Santos

Santos will succeed Michelle Viorato as vice president of external affairs. Santos beat out Moving Forward candidate Noreen Ahmed for the vice presidency.

Vice president of internal affairs: Paul Nesterenko

Nesterenko, a member of the Moving Forward slate, will succeed Eric Hu as vice president of internal affairs. Nesterenko ran for the seat unopposed.

Vice president of academic affairs: Shrinidhi Balasubramanian

Balasubramanian, a member of the Moving Forward slate, will succeed Ashley Wright as vice president of academic affairs. Balasubramanian ran for the seat unopposed.