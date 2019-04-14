Bruin Tea: Who chooses the dining hall music?

Quarter system got you down? Have you fallen and can’t get up? Bruin Tea is a series investigating student questions and petty concerns about UCLA.

Question: Who chooses the dining hall music?

UCLA Dining Services said in a statement music is coordinated by a third-party contractor to fit the halls’ brand identities.

Musical genre, tempo and artists are chosen based on several factors, like restaurant space and time of day.

Selections are meant to complement lighting, temperature and food, according to the statement.

“Music is the easiest one, of all the design elements, to actually change and it’s the one that’s most alive in the restaurants,” UCLA Dining said. “The music really sets the tone.”

Students can make requests by speaking to a restaurant manager. The manager can then take the requests to the third-party contractor.

TL;DR: An outside group chooses. Tell a restaurant manager if you have a request.