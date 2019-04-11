University police investigating case of off-campus assault

University police are searching for a man involved in an off-campus assault Tuesday.

The man allegedly approached the victim on Westwood Boulevard and Weyburn Avenue. He then struck the back of the victim’s head with a metal rod at around 9 p.m., causing minor injury, according to a UCPD alert.

UCPD described the man as black, about 40 years old, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with a tattoo on his cheek. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and maroon athletic pants.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD detectives at 310-825-1491.