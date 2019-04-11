Tree falls on Kelton Avenue, damaging apartment building

A tree fell onto an apartment on Kelton Avenue early Wednesday morning, damaging the exterior of the building.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on the 500 block of Kelton Avenue at 12:44 a.m. The tree broke through the scaffolding on the outside of the building and broke through an apartment window.

LAFD was on scene for about an hour, an LAFD spokesperson said.

Paul Gomez, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works, said public works began clearing the tree in the morning and was unsure when it would be fully removed.

Contributing reports by Phoebe Miller, Daily Bruin Contributor.