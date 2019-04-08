Bruin rowing faces nationally top-ranked teams at San Diego Crew Classic

The Bruins returned to action this weekend after a three-week break.

UCLA rowing (2-0) raced in the San Diego Crew Classic on Mission Bay in San Diego. The Bruins kicked off the Classic on Saturday and finished with the Grand Finals on Sunday.

UCLA’s varsity eight crew took third place in its six-boat heat on Saturday, finishing just behind two top-three teams in No. 1 Washington and No. 3 Stanford. The Bruins edged out Tennessee, Gonzaga and San Diego State.

UCLA’s second varsity eight took second place behind Washington, finishing at 6:58.467 compared to the Huskies’ time of 6:45.479.

The Bruins’ varsity four crew also finished in second, falling to No. 2 California’s varsity four by just under 10 seconds.

UCLA’s novice eight clocked in at 7:21.822, finishing in third place behind No. 4 Texas and Washington.

In Sunday’s Grand Final races, UCLA raced with five crews.

The Bruins’ varsity eight took fifth place, posting a final time of 6:50.334. The four teams that finished ahead of UCLA were the top four teams in the country – Washington, California, Stanford and Texas.

UCLA’s second varsity eight crew also took home a fifth-place finish in the Grand Finals, crossing the finish line at 6:58.214.

The Bruins’ novice eight and varsity four crews took third and sixth place, respectively, in their Grand Final races. The novice eight crew clocked in at 7:21.524 while the varsity four boat finished with a time of 7:27.513.

UCLA’s second varsity four took home a second-place finish, clocking in at just under 11 seconds behind Washington State.

The Bruins next will race at the Clemson Invitational at Lake Hartwell on April 19 and 20.