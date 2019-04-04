North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – April 4

The North Westwood Neighborhood Council is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to LA City Council. Council meetings are open to the public and held monthly. The next meeting will be held on May 1 in Weyburn Terrace from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Comments from public officials:
- Andrew Thomas, executive director for the Westwood Village Improvement Association, said LA City Council approved the creation of the Broxton Pedestrian Plaza. The association is looking to work with the North Westwood Neighborhood Council to implement event programming in the area.
- Carmen Healey, an assistant director of UCLA Community and Local Government Relations, said approximately 9,000 students will attend College Signing Day on May 1, which former first lady Michelle Obama will attend. Healey said UCLA will also be implementing an e-ticket parking system as a replacement for the existing parking permit system in May.
- Ami Fields-Meyer, a West LA representative to Mayor Garcetti’s office, said the city is on track to recycle all of its waste water by 2035 as a part of its initiative to become more environmentally friendly. Fields-Meyer added the city plans on phasing out three natural gas power plants in favor of renewable energy sources.
Motions:
- The council voted unanimously in favor of funding the operation of and providing donations to Westwood Connect Day, which will take place April 24. Erin Schneider, a field deputy for Los Angeles County supervisor Sheila Kuehl, said the event aims to help those facing homelessness in the area access legal, medical and housing services.
- The council approved allocating $1,647 for election outreach costs.
- The council voted to endorse Senate Bill 50, a housing bill providing incentives for developers to construct low income or extremely low income housing near Metro train stations. Michael Skiles, president of the NWWNC, said the bill would waive height restrictions and minimum parking requirements for new buildings within a quarter mile radius of any Metro train stop. Some members of the council raised concerns about the inadequacy of the bill and potential gentrification effects despite the presence of anti-gentrification clauses in the bill.
- The council voted to endorse Senate Bill 58, which potentially would allow businesses in certain California cities to sell alcohol until 4 a.m. Currently, California businesses are unable to sell alcohol from 2 .a.m. to 6 a.m.