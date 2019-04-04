North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – April 4

Last month, the University of California Board of Regents tabled a vote to raise nonresident student tuition by $762 for the 2019-2020 academic year. During the discussion, regents spoke about how the University used to provide financial aid to out-of-state and international students, but stopped doing so after an agreement with the state government. What do you think about offering financial aid to nonresident students again?

The UC should bring back financial aid for these students because low-income out-of-state and international applicants will be otherwise discouraged from attending the University.

The UC should not bring back financial aid for nonresident students because its foremost responsibility is to serve Californians and in-state students.

It doesn’t matter if the UC brings back financial aid for out-of-state and international students, as rising tuition would eclipse any amount of aid.

I have feelings about this that are not expressed in the options above.

