Women’s water polo finishes off nonconference play with win over Pacific

Junior attacker Maddie Musselman – who leads UCLA women's water polo in scoring – registered two goals against Pacific on Friday night. (Elise Tsai/Daily Bruin)

After completing their nonconference schedule, the Bruins’ focus moves to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation title.

No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (20-3, 3-0 MPSF) defeated No. 7 Pacific (8-8, 1-0 GCC) 10-7 in its final nonconference game of the season Friday night. The Bruins are still undefeated at Spieker Aquatics Center this year.

The victory extended the Bruins’ winning streak to four games. UCLA has not lost a game this season to any opponent outside of the top four ranked teams.

The Tigers took the first lead after scoring less than two minutes into the game. The Bruins responded with four unanswered goals in the first quarter.

Junior attacker Maddie Musselman scored twice, while freshman center Ava Johnson and junior attacker Bronte Halligan each added one.

UCLA took control of the game for good in the second quarter. Johnson scored her second of the day, and junior attacker Brooke Maxson and senior center Sarah Sheldon netted one each. The Bruins took a 7-2 lead at the half, and the gap was never less than three goals after that.

The Bruins let off the gas pedal a bit in the second half, as the Tigers won both the third and fourth quarters. However, goals from Sheldon, freshman attacker Katrina Drake and senior attacker Lizette Rozeboom in the half gave the Bruins the win.

Senior goalie Carlee Kapana played the first three quarters and finished with seven saves. Sophomore goalie Jahmea Bent relieved Kapana in the last quarter and had one save as the Bruins closed out the Tigers.

The Bruins will head to Northern California to play two MPSF games next weekend before their home finale against the No. 1 USC Trojans (20-1, 0-1 MPSF) on April 20.

Jack Perez |
Sports staff

Perez is currently a Sports staff writer on the beach volleyball and women's water polo beats. He was previously a reporter for the gymnastics and men's water polo beats.

