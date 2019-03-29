Westwood Village Improvement Association recap – March 28

The Westwood Village Improvement Association is a nonprofit organization tasked with improving the state of Westwood Village. Property and business owners created the association in 2011 to provide the Village with functions the city of Los Angeles could not provide. Its board of directors will meet next May 16.
Erin Schneider, a field deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, said Kuehl’s office is planning Westwood Connect Day to help those facing homelessness in the area access legal, medical and housing services. The event will take place April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Andrew Thomas, executive director of the WVIA, said the LA city council approved the WVIA’s participation in a parking revenue pilot program, and the development of a pedestrian plaza on Broxton Avenue. Thomas added the association planned to launch their own recycling program at the conclusion of the meeting.
The Business Attraction and Retention committee discussed guidelines for movie premiers in the Village due to complaints from businesses about the premiers causing frequent road closures on Le Conte Avenue. The committee heard comments on the impact of movie premiers on businesses along Broxton Avenue. The committee also recommended entering a three-year sponsorship for the Westwood Far Out Fest, an art and music festival showcasing local artists.
The Clean, Safe and Beautiful committee discussed the association’s application for the Great Street Challenge Grant, a city grant to remodel four street corridors in Los Angeles. The application will focus on overcrowded sidewalks from bus stops, damaged pedestrian crossings and insufficient parking for bicycles and electric scooters in the Village. The association staff chose Westwood Boulevard between Wilshire Boulevard and Le Conte Avenue for the grant application. The committee also said sidewalks along the south side of Weyburn Avenue between Westwood Boulevard and Broxton Avenue will be reconstructed.
The executive committee reviewed the association’s financial audit for 2018.
The Board heard a presentation on a four-year report on retail strategy and current trends in commercial districts. Rob York, president of York Consulting Group, said West LA has too much retail and suggested the association focus on increasing entertainment, regular live music and food services. York said Westwood should continue fixing street front parking and create ride-share drop-off and pick-up zones.