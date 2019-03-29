Friday, March 29
Gallery: Women’s basketball finishes season with loss to UConn in Sweet 16
Gallery: Men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play, beats Washington State 96-82
UCLA Bruins took out a win against the Washington State Cougars behind a career-high scoring night for junior guard Aaron Holiday
UCLA loses to USC 40-21, ending three-year win streak
It seemed only fitting that UCLA’s three biggest flaws would be exposed in the team’s biggest game, on the season’s biggest stage
Gallery: UCLA football falls to Colorado 38-16
After only being one point under at halftime, the Bruins ended up losing by 22 points to the Colorado Buffaloes