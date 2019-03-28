Thursday, March 28

Women’s tennis wins 34th straight match against Gauchos with 4-0 sweep

March 28, 2019
Redshirt junior Jada Hart won her singles match and clinched the win for UCLA women’s tennis for the first time of the season. The Bruins defeated UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon. (Anirudh Keni/Daily Bruin)

Thirty-four matches against the Gauchos – 34 wins for the Bruins.

No. 11 UCLA women’s tennis (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) whitewashed UC Santa Barbara (7-6, 1-0) Wednesday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center to remain undefeated all-time against the Gauchos.

The first Bruin victory of the day came on the third doubles court as the No. 45 combination of senior Alaina Miller and sophomore Abi Altick soared to a 6-1 victory.

The No. 11 senior duo of Gabby Andrews and Ayan Broomfield secured the doubles point for UCLA with a 6-1 victory on the top doubles court. The duo moved to 15-6 on the season.

Broomfield, who has played at three and four in singles this season, was held out of the singles lineup.

The Bruins carried the momentum into singles, winning four of the six first sets.

Miller broke her two-game losing streak in singles by defeating Gaucho junior Juliana Valero 6-1, 6-3 on court four to put the Bruins two points ahead.

Shortly thereafter, freshman Taylor Johnson put UCLA at the brink of victory by winning against Lise Sentenac by an identical score line.

The encounter was clinched on first singles court as No. 56 redshirt junior Jada Hart defeated Elizaveta Volodko 6-2, 6-2. It was Hart’s first clinching win of the season.

The Bruins dropped only two sets in the entire match – one on third singles court and one on sixth singles court.

UCLA will next face No. 7 Stanford (12-1, 3-0) on Friday and No. 15 California (9-3, 3-0) on Saturday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Cardinal are riding a seven-game winning streak while the Bears on a five-game run.

