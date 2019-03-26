Former UCLA men’s soccer coach pleads not guilty to racketeering charges

Jorge Salcedo pled not guilty to charges of racketeering Monday, according to court documents.

The former men’s soccer coach appeared in a Boston federal court on Monday regarding allegations that he accepted bribes from parents in exchange for securing spots on the UCLA soccer teams, as well as admission into the university, for their children. He was released from court on bond and will return June 6 for the initial status conference.

Salcedo also resigned from his position as the men’s soccer coach Thursday. Before his resignation, Salcedo coached 15 seasons at UCLA and led the Bruins to a 10-9 record during the 2018 season.

Davina Isackson, a mother accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to get her daughter on UCLA’s women’s soccer team, was released on a $1 million dollar bond March 18.

Her husband, Bruce Isackson, will appear before federal court in Boston on Friday. Lauren Isackson, the couple’s daughter, is currently enrolled at UCLA and was formerly a member of the women’s soccer team, according to a university spokesperson. However, they did not comment on whether an investigation is being conducted.