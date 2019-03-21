UCLA Athletics announces resignation of men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo

UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo has resigned, according to UCLA Senior Associate Athletic Director of Communications, Shana Wilson.

Salcedo was one of the suspects allegedly involved in a bribery scheme helping admit students to universities as student-athletes who had not played the sport competitively. UCLA spokesperson Tod Tamberg announced March 12 that Salcedo was placed on leave and would not have any involvement with the team while the matter was under review.

[RELATED: UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo charged in college admissions bribery scheme]

Salcedo coached his 15th season for the Bruins in 2018. The former UCLA All-American led the Bruins to a 172-80-42 overall record and was the second-longest tenured men’s soccer coach in program history.

During his time in Westwood, Salcedo signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation seven times. He most recently roped in the best recruiting class in the nation in 2018, following UCLA’s worst season since 1948 after a 7-10-1 record in 2017.

Salcedo has guided the Bruins to six Pac-12 titles and 14 NCAA championship appearances in the last 15 seasons.