Thursday, March 21

In the news:

UCLA Athletics announces resignation of men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo

By and


Posted:
March 21, 2019
6:27 pm

Men's Soccer, News, Sports


UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo has resigned, according to UCLA Senior Associate Athletic Director of Communications, Shana Wilson. Jorge led the Bruins to a 10-9 record during the 2018 season and was the second-longest tenured men’s soccer coach in program history. (Daily Bruin file photo)

UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo has resigned, according to UCLA Senior Associate Athletic Director of Communications, Shana Wilson. Jorge led the Bruins to a 10-9 record during the 2018 season and was the second-longest tenured men’s soccer coach in program history. (Daily Bruin file photo)

 Share

 Tweet

UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo has resigned, according to UCLA Senior Associate Athletic Director of Communications, Shana Wilson.

Salcedo was one of the suspects allegedly involved in a bribery scheme helping admit students to universities as student-athletes who had not played the sport competitively. UCLA spokesperson Tod Tamberg announced March 12 that Salcedo was placed on leave and would not have any involvement with the team while the matter was under review.

[RELATED: UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo charged in college admissions bribery scheme]

Salcedo coached his 15th season for the Bruins in 2018. The former UCLA All-American led the Bruins to a 172-80-42 overall record and was the second-longest tenured men’s soccer coach in program history.

During his time in Westwood, Salcedo signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation seven times. He most recently roped in the best recruiting class in the nation in 2018, following UCLA’s worst season since 1948 after a 7-10-1 record in 2017.

Salcedo has guided the Bruins to six Pac-12 titles and 14 NCAA championship appearances in the last 15 seasons.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Joy Hong |
Assistant Sports editor

Hong is an assistant Sports editor for the women's basketball, men's water polo, women's water polo, women's tennis, and beach volleyball beats. She previously contributed for the women's basketball and beach volleyball beats.

contact

Sam Connon |
Assistant Sports editor

Connon is an assistant Sports editor for the baseball, men's soccer, women's golf, men's golf and cross country beats. He currently writes for the football and men's basketball beats and contributes movie reviews for Arts & Entertainment. Connon was previously a reporter for the women's basketball and baseball beats. He is a second-year pre-communications major from Winchester, Massachusetts.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.

  • White Privilege

    Yet another feather in the hat of LA’s 2nd dumbest Athletic Director, Dan Guerrero. He ruined the football program. He ruined the basketball program. And this has been happening on his watch for years.

    What are you waiting for, Gene Block? Are you waiting for tapes of Dan doing meth with prostitutes to fire him? Do it already.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin