UCPD on lookout for two men involved in burglary of off-campus apartment

University police are searching for two men who allegedly burglarized a UCLA student’s off-campus apartment Monday.

The men entered an apartment on the 600 block of Landfair Avenue on Monday night and stole $4,500 in personal property, according to a UCPD alert.

UCPD described the first man as Hispanic, around 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 150 to 160 pounds, with a thin beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and dark-colored sweatpants.

The second man was described as Hispanic, around 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 150 to 160 pounds, with long dark hair in a bun. He was last seen wearing a colored baseball hat, a black and yellow “M&M’s” jacket, and blue jeans.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activities to the police and lock all windows, doors and gates.

Anyone with information about this case can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491.