Wednesday, March 20

In the news:

UCPD on lookout for two men involved in burglary of off-campus apartment

By


Posted:
March 20, 2019
12:33 pm

Crime, News


The first man was described as Hispanic, around 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 150 to 160 pounds, with a thin beard and mustache. (Courtesy of UCPD)

The first man was described as Hispanic, around 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 150 to 160 pounds, with a thin beard and mustache. (Courtesy of UCPD)

 Share

 Tweet

University police are searching for two men who allegedly burglarized a UCLA student’s off-campus apartment Monday.

The men entered an apartment on the 600 block of Landfair Avenue on Monday night and stole $4,500 in personal property, according to a UCPD alert.

UCPD described the first man as Hispanic, around 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 150 to 160 pounds, with a thin beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and dark-colored sweatpants.

Screen Shot 2019-03-20 at 12.17.52 PM.png
The second man was described as Hispanic, around 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 150 to 160 pounds, with long dark hair in a bun. (Courtesy of UCPD)

The second man was described as Hispanic, around 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 150 to 160 pounds, with long dark hair in a bun. He was last seen wearing a colored baseball hat, a black and yellow “M&M’s” jacket, and blue jeans.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activities to the police and lock all windows, doors and gates.

Anyone with information about this case can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
David Gray |
City & Crime Editor

Gray is the 2018-2019 assistant News editor for the city and crime beat. He was previously a writer for the city and crime beat. He is also a second year pre-communications student at UCLA.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin