FlyAway bus service to LAX moves pickup spot closer to student housing

A bus service to Los Angeles International Airport moved their bus stop location to be closer to campus.

The Westwood FlyAway bus stop will move to Gayley Avenue north of Strathmore Place starting Monday. The original bus stop was located on Kinross Avenue adjacent to Parking Structure 32, almost a mile away from the Hill.

Staff at LAX recommended FlyAway discontinue service to Westwood in 2011 because it had only met 50 percent of its anticipated ridership. In 2018, FlyAway reduced its operating hours due to low ridership during early morning and late night hours.

Gabriel Eshaghian, commissioner and board member at Los Angeles World Airports, said he thinks the new location will be more convenient for students.

“Staff at LAX were recommending to cancel the FlyAway bus service due to its decreased ridership year over year, but we’re trying to work out a way for it to thrive,” Eshaghian said. “By moving the pickup and drop-off location, we hope to increase ridership and keep it as an amenity for both the Westside community and Westwood students.”

Frederick Badlissi, a LAWA spokesperson, said the new location also serves as a stop for other bus services. Badlissi said this will help people taking other buses access the FlyAway service more easily.

The intersection also services Metro, LA Department of Transportation, Santa Monica Big Blue Bus and FlixBus buses.

Jack Zhang, first-year statistics student and international student, said he does not expect a large increase in ridership after the location change, but he would consider using it in the future.

“A few minutes less isn’t large enough for a change in preference,” Zhang said. “Those who prefer the shuttle will continue going by shuttle, whereas students preferring Ubering will still stick to Uber.”

The FlyAway bus service currently runs once an hour from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with an estimated travel time of 40 minutes. Badlissi said the new location will not change travel time.

Zhang said he prefers to take an Uber even though it costs more and takes as long as a FlyAway bus because it is more convenient.

Ryan Snyder, member and transportation committee chair of the North Westwood Neighborhood Council, said he does not believe the added bus service will impact traffic along Gayley Avenue.

“It’s less convenient for others, but the people who need it and use it the most are UCLA affiliates, so it’ll be good for ridership,” Snyder said.

Snyder added he prefers to take the FlyAway bus to the airport, but thinks it is inconvenient because it runs infrequently and inconsistently.

Badlissi said the LAX board of commissioners wanted to continue the FlyAway service to help students and others in Westwood connect to the airport.

“This decision was made to increase ridership,” Badlissi said. “We know there’s a lot of opportunity for students and people from surrounding communities to use the FlyAway bus service.”