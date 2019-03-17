Rowing escapes pursuit of Loyola Marymount Lions for second straight win

The Bruins have notched back-to-back wins to start the season.

UCLA rowing (2-0) took home the dual-meet victory over Loyola Marymount (0-1) on Saturday in Marina del Rey, California, winning three of its four races against the Lions.

In the first race of the day, UCLA’s second varsity four finished behind LMU, posting a time of 7 minutes, 45.50 seconds compared to the Lions’ 7:36.50.

The Bruins came back with a win as their varsity four crew crossed the finish line in 7:19.30 – nine seconds ahead of the Lions.

In the race between UCLA’s second and third varsity eight and LMU’s second varsity eight, the Bruins second varsity eight boat finished first, recording a time of 6:32.70. The Lions’ second varsity eight finished in 6:42.80, edging out UCLA’s third varsity eight by just under a second.

UCLA’s varsity eight notched the Bruins’ last win of the day, recording a time of 6:13.48 to defeat LMU’s varsity eight by over 20 seconds.

UCLA will take a three-week break before returning to competition at the San Diego Crew Classic on April 6.