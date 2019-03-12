UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo charged in college admissions bribery scheme

This post was updated March 12 at 4:24 p.m.

UCLA was involved in a bribery scheme helping admit students to universities as student-athletes who had not played the sport competitively, according to court records released Tuesday.

UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo was one of the many allegedly involved in the scheme, which included facilitation of cheating on college entrance exams.

Salcedo has been placed on leave and will have no involvement with the soccer team while this matter is under review, said UCLA spokesperson Tod Tamberg. Matt Taylor and Phil Marfuggi, assistant coaches on the team, will lead the team in his absence.

Tamberg said UCLA is not aware of any of its own athletes under suspicion but will cooperate with the Department of Justice and conduct its own review to investigate the allegations.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, parents of a former UCLA women’s soccer student-athlete, were charged Tuesday with a conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to a charging document released from District of Massachusetts Attorney’s Office.

Their older daughter was on the team during 2017 but did not play in any games. She was not on the 2018 women’s soccer roster, but served as the women soccer’s team manager from 2016-2018, according to her LinkedIn page. She is also listed as a practice player in the UCLA women’s soccer media guide from 2017.

The federal court records also indicate Bruce and Davina Isackson used bribery between 2017 and 2018 to secure their younger daughter a spot on USC’s women’s crew team.

In June 2017, Bruce Isackson transferred $101,272 of stock and a $15,600 check to Key Worldwide Foundation, a nonprofit used to facilitate the transactions in these scandals. Shortly after, KWF sent a falsified crew profile of the student to Donna Heinel, a senior associate athletic director at USC, alleging their younger daughter had a number of prestigious crew awards.

USC fired Heinel and Jovan Vavic, USC’s men’s and women’s water polo coach, Tuesday over the racketeering allegations related to the college bribery scandal, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Across multiple universities, the scheme involved parents paying William Singer – the founder of the college preparation businesses Edge College & Career Network, LLC and the KWF – approximately $25 million from 2011 through February to have someone take the SAT or ACT for prospective recruits, according to court records.

Salcedo received a transcript and standardized test scores in May 2016 from former USC women’s soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin for a student who did not play competitive soccer, according to court records.

Records indicated Salcedo then forwarded the information to a UCLA women’s soccer coach and the student was admitted to UCLA as a student-athlete, under conditions that the student completed her senior year of high school and participated on the UCLA team for at least one academic year.

In July 2016, Steven Masera, a former accountant and financial officer for Singer’s businesses, emailed a $250,000 invoice to the mother of the student that was said to be a “private contribution,” according to records.

According to records, the father of the student asked Singer to confirm in writing the $250,000 would be returned if his daughter did not receive final admission to UCLA. Singer said he would return the money.

Later that month, the parents of the student donated 2,150 shares of Facebook stock to KWF as purported charitable contribution, records showed. Masera and Singer sent the parents an acknowledgment of $251,159 for their contribution.

Singer also sent Khosroshahin a check for $25,000 drawn on one of the KWF accounts following the donation of the stocks, according to court records.

In another instance, records stated Singer mailed Salcedo an $100,000 check drawn from one of the KWF accounts in 2016. In exchange for the money, Salcedo designated the son of another of Singer’s clients as a recruit for the men’s soccer team, despite the fact the student did not play competitive soccer, according to court records.

After the student’s admission, records indicated Singer again paid Khosroshahin $25,000 for facilitating the transaction.

Coaches from Stanford, Yale and Georgetown were also allegedly involved in the scheme.

Salcedo – who has helped bring in a No. 1 recruiting class seven times – coached his 15th season with UCLA and led the Bruins to a 10-9 record during the 2018 season, including an appearance to the first round of the NCAA championship.