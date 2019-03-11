Man arrested on charges of vandalism for slashing tires in UCLA parking lot

University police arrested a man on campus Sunday for vandalism.

UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said in an email that Rogelio Velez III, 48, was found slashing tires of cars at the Sunset Village parking structure on the Hill by witnesses and fled in a vehicle. UCPD later found Velez at Dickson Court and arrested him.

Velez was booked for felony vandalism and possession of a knife on university property. He was transported to Los Angeles County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD detectives at 310-825-1491.