USAC recap – March 5

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public Comment:
- A representative from California Public Interest Research Group said they went to a press conference about clean transportation Friday.
- Several students said they were unhappy that USAC was holding a hearing about Richard White’s removal from the election board chair position without him present.
Special Presentations:
- Lt. Kevin Kilgore announced the Police Chief Advisory Council is working to recruit more student groups for the next academic year.
- Andy Cofino, director of the LGBT Campus Resource Center, said the center was able to pay for a leadership retreat, contraceptives and student trainings using a USAC Student Wellness Commission grant.
Agenda:
- The council voted to remove Richard White as Election Board Chair.
- The council allocated a total of $8,886 to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council approved $286,091.53 for the Spring Quarter USA/BOD Programming Fund.
Reports:
- President Claire Fieldman said her office will hold a letter-writing campaign, photo booth, and giveaways on Bruin Walk on Friday for International Women’s Day.
- Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said his office hosted an event for students to discuss free speech on campus Monday. He added his office is holding several events to help students de-stress during finals, including an event with therapy dogs.
- External Vice President Jamie Kennerk said her office is organizing a meet-and-greet with the University of California Board of Regents next Tuesday. She added there will also be a budget town hall after the meet-and-greet.
- General Representative 1 Ayesha Haleem said her office is holding an informational meeting next week for students who are interested in getting involved with the office.
- Facilities Commissioner Julia Ho-Gonzalez said her office has been working to extend Bruin SafeRide van hours.
- Student Wellness Commissioner George Louis Faour said his office is surveying students about services they would like to see implemented on campus.
- Community Service Commissioner Bethanie Atinuke Sonola said her office is hosting events for Homelessness Awareness Week, including an informational meeting this past Monday.
- Financial Supports Commissioner Jay Manzano said his office held a professional development event for first-generation students in the Bruin Viewpoint Room yesterday. He added his office is holding an event on creating elevator pitches today.