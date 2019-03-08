GSA recap – March 6

The Graduate Students Association is the voice of graduate students on campus. The association meets for forum every three weeks and takes positions on current issues affecting graduate students. Forum meetings are at 5:30 p.m. in the Global Viewpoint Lounge in Ackerman Union.

Agenda:

The association approved a resolution in opposition to the proposed amendments to the University of California Student Association charter.

The association approved a resolution to include the Underground Scholars Initiative in GSA’s Student Interest Board.

Officer Reports:

• President Michael Skiles said the association will advocate for better public transit in Los Angeles after attending a Move LA conference March 1.

• Vice President of External Affairs Michelle Viorato said the association traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby for low-interest loans and extensions to the Pell Grant for graduate students.

• Viorato also said GSA is looking for students willing to give public comments at next week’s UC Regents meeting about proposed fee increases of up to 5 percent that would affect graduate students.

• Viorato added the association will host a Healthy Grad Bar on April 5. The event is part of National Public Health Week, which is hosted by Students of Color for Public Health.