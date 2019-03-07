Bruin Tea: Is the question man on Bruin Walk who solicits money from students legitimate?

Quarter system got you down? Have you fallen and can’t get up? Bruin Tea is a series investigating student questions and petty concerns about UCLA.

Question: Is the man on Bruin Walk scamming students/visitors for money? I was a student 10 years ago, and he’s still on campus.

For nearly 12 years, Andre Oliver has stopped students on Bruin Walk to “ask you a question, boss.”

Oliver then asks potential donors if they would like to donate to a charity that supports children with incarcerated parents, children on Skid Row and other causes.

Oliver said he has been soliciting on Bruin Walk to fundraise for Stay Free Ministry Outreach, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides living facilities to help people remain sober.

Harold Douglas, Stay Free Ministry Outreach founder, said the nonprofit also provides services for people leaving the penal system and children on Skid Row in Downtown Los Angeles.

Oliver has worked with the nonprofit for the last five years, said Arthur Hester, Stay Free Ministry fundraiser coordinator. Hester said he believes Oliver fundraised for other charities prior to his involvement with Stay Free Ministry Outreach, but could not name the other groups.

Oliver has collected donations that have helped with the purchase of items like blankets, jackets and food to set up cold-weather shelters, Hester said. Hester was not able to comment on how much money Oliver has raised.

UCLA spokesperson Katherine Alvarado said in an email statement solicitors like Oliver are able to ask for funds in public areas on campus if they have a Information Card permit issued by the LA Police Department.

UCLA Student Organizations, Leadership & Engagement staff checks these permits periodically and when a complaint is made, Alvarado said. UCLA SOLE has found Oliver’s permit to be legitimate each time they checked.

Hester added that the charity uses donations for operations like helping furnish homes of families who need assistance re-entering their homes. Stay Free Ministry Outreach also holds clothing and food giveaways in Downtown LA on the second Saturday of each month, he said

Oliver said he is motivated to help Stay Free Ministry Outreach because he once received support from them after becoming homeless at the age of 18 in Compton, California. He added his mother struggled with drug problems his entire life, which motivated him to leave his home when he was 17. Oliver was able to get back on his feet with support from the nonprofit and has fundraised on their behalf since.

“I like helping because I want better, I want more,” Oliver said. “When I was in Compton, people be getting killed, but when I come (to UCLA), it’s a safe haven.”

Oliver added he appreciates everybody who has donated to him and showed him support.

