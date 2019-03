Week eight has arrived and you know what that means: Finals week is just around the corner.

Even when we think we’re ready, we are always afraid of a wild card to send us over the edge around this time. Oversleeping by an hour, forgetting your BruinCard or going to the wrong location only to miss the start time – these are every student’s worst nightmares during finals season.

We all know the feeling; that 11th week stretch comes when your body finally catches the cold you have been studiously avoiding, when your brain deletes every file under “must remember” and when sleep is just a distant memory.

During my first finals week at UCLA, I went through an entire box of Kleenex the day before my economics final, and my roommate spent the whole night looking for her lost BruinCard, eventually biting the bullet and forking over $25 to get a new one before her English exam. No matter what has happened in the past 10 weeks, our actions during that last stretch are the ones that matter most.

Does this strike a chord? Do you have a finals week horror story? We want to hear it all from you: the bad, the funny and the ugly. Tell us the worst stories that have ever happened to you during that last week of the quarter. Give us another reason to partake in the Midnight Yell by reliving your worst finals study session. Submit a brief story up to 250 words long about time you lived out your biggest finals-week nightmare and we might publish it in a future article.

Finals week – it’s the gift we never wanted.