Gymnastics takes home stage in meet that could dethrone Oklahoma from No. 1 spot

The Bruins are looking at a rematch of last year’s NCAA championship meet.

No. 2 UCLA gymnastics (7-0, 6-0 Pac-12) will travel to No. 1 Oklahoma (6-0, 1-0 Big 12) on Sunday, with the Bruins coming off a win over then-undefeated No. 4 Utah (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) on Saturday. The Sooners will be the Bruins’ first opponent this year to also have surpassed the 198 mark.

In 2018, UCLA met Oklahoma at Pauley Pavilion early in the season and suffered a narrow loss, scoring 197.950 points to the Sooners’ 198.050. However, Oklahoma’s position as the current No. 1 team does not change UCLA’s attitude.

“I don’t think it adds any pressure but I definitely feel the excitement in the gym, to be able to come out this weekend and compete at our best,” said junior Kyla Ross. “I feel like we’re at a really good spot in the season. We’ve consistently been getting better, and being able to hit two 198s in a row has really boosted our confidence (so) I feel like we’re on the right track.”

Ross posted her third perfect 10 on uneven bars Saturday against Utah and has notched a 10 in every event except floor this season.

Despite the buzz surrounding Sunday’s meet, associate head coach Chris Waller said the Bruins are continuing to keep their focus away from their opponent.

“We just need to keep reminding ourselves of what’s important,” Waller said. “It’s easy through social media and everything else to get wrapped up into what everybody else wants us to do, which is pay attention to our opponent. The moment you’re thinking about your opponent in gymnastics is the moment you’re not thinking about your own team and things go badly.”

This tactic is highlighted by the team’s undefeated record and its win over a top-10 opponent.

“I think the biggest thing at Utah was really keeping our team in our own zone and just keeping our Bruin bubble strong,” said junior Madison Kocian. “We didn’t want any energy to be dispersed or to really be focused on the other team because at this point in the season, it’s really just dialing in on what we know we can do and not worrying about what everyone else can do.”

Like UCLA, Oklahoma has dominated its competition. Oklahoma beat two top-25 teams by over two points and defeated then-No. 2 Florida.

The Sooners also have their share of standout athletes that are nationally ranked. Maggie Nichols is ranked second on uneven bars and ninth on balance beam, while Olivia Trautman is third on floor and fifth on vault. Additionally, Nicole Lehrmann is fifth on uneven bars.

This may seem daunting, but Waller said this matchup against UCLA’s toughest opponent comes at the current top of the team’s upward trajectory.

“We got to get our groove going and then bam, we have Utah at their house and that prepares us for Oklahoma,” Waller said. “It’s perfect because it’s great timing for us. We’re prepared.”