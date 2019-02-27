Graphic: Comparing UCLA men’s basketball over the years
Posted:
February 27, 2019
11:22 pm
UCLA men’s basketball has had a unique year, boasting a midseason coaching change and multiple home losses to non-Power Five opponents. Daily Bruin Sports decided to take a look at this season by the numbers, comparing it to UCLA teams and star players of years past.
