Graphic: Comparing UCLA men's basketball over the years

February 27, 2019
UCLA men’s basketball has had a unique year, boasting a midseason coaching change and multiple home losses to non-Power Five opponents. Daily Bruin Sports decided to take a look at this season by the numbers, comparing it to UCLA teams and star players of years past.

