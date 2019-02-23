Saturday, February 23

In the news:

Men’s basketball outscored by Oregon Ducks 44-28 in first half of rematch

By


Posted:
February 23, 2019
8:02 pm

Men's Basketball, Sports


Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes led UCLA men’s basketball with seven first-half points. All seven of his points came in the first 6:01 of the game. (Kristie-Valerie Hoang/Daily Bruin senior staff)

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes led UCLA men’s basketball with seven first-half points. All seven of his points came in the first 6:01 of the game. (Kristie-Valerie Hoang/Daily Bruin senior staff)

 Share

 Tweet

The 3s were falling for both teams in the first half.

UCLA men’s basketball (14-13, 7-7 Pac-12) trails Oregon (15-11, 6-7) 44-28 at halftime. The Bruins bested the Ducks in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 10, coming back from a 13-point deficit to clinch a 87-84 victory in overtime.

Oregon hit three straight 3s to put UCLA in a 11-2 hole, but a 13-4 run capped off by a David Singleton triple tied the game at 15 apiece.

The freshman guard made his second straight appearance in the starting lineup and scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting.

Both teams took a combined 22 shots from downtown, with the Ducks converting on eight and the Bruins knocking down four.

Forward Paul White led the charge for Oregon, knocking down 5-of-7 field goal attempts and four of his 3-pointers en route to 14 first-half points and four assists. Guard Victor Bailey Jr. did not attempt a 2-point field goal or record a single rebound, assist, block or steal, but he went 3-of-4 from long range.

The two teams were knotted at 20 with 11:17 to play, but the Ducks used a 24-8 run to take a 16-point lead at the half. The Bruins were shooting 7-of-14 up until that point, but went 3-of-14 during that run.

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes leads UCLA with seven points, and sophomore guard Jaylen Hands’ team-high four assists helped the Bruins pick up eight of their 10 field goals off helpers.

Freshman center Moses Brown is shooting 3-of-7 from the field and is 0-of-4 from the free throw line after going 4-of-5 on Thursday against Oregon State. Brown has six points and a team-high six boards – four of which came on the offensive glass.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Sam Connon |
Assistant Sports editor

Connon is an assistant Sports editor for the baseball, men's soccer, women's golf, men's golf and cross country beats. He currently writes for the football and men's basketball beats and contributes movie reviews for Arts & Entertainment. He was previously a reporter for the women's basketball and baseball beats. Connon is a second-year pre-communications major from Winchester, Massachusetts.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin