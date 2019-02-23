Men’s basketball outscored by Oregon Ducks 44-28 in first half of rematch

The 3s were falling for both teams in the first half.

UCLA men’s basketball (14-13, 7-7 Pac-12) trails Oregon (15-11, 6-7) 44-28 at halftime. The Bruins bested the Ducks in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 10, coming back from a 13-point deficit to clinch a 87-84 victory in overtime.

Oregon hit three straight 3s to put UCLA in a 11-2 hole, but a 13-4 run capped off by a David Singleton triple tied the game at 15 apiece.

The freshman guard made his second straight appearance in the starting lineup and scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting.

Both teams took a combined 22 shots from downtown, with the Ducks converting on eight and the Bruins knocking down four.

Forward Paul White led the charge for Oregon, knocking down 5-of-7 field goal attempts and four of his 3-pointers en route to 14 first-half points and four assists. Guard Victor Bailey Jr. did not attempt a 2-point field goal or record a single rebound, assist, block or steal, but he went 3-of-4 from long range.

The two teams were knotted at 20 with 11:17 to play, but the Ducks used a 24-8 run to take a 16-point lead at the half. The Bruins were shooting 7-of-14 up until that point, but went 3-of-14 during that run.

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes leads UCLA with seven points, and sophomore guard Jaylen Hands’ team-high four assists helped the Bruins pick up eight of their 10 field goals off helpers.

Freshman center Moses Brown is shooting 3-of-7 from the field and is 0-of-4 from the free throw line after going 4-of-5 on Thursday against Oregon State. Brown has six points and a team-high six boards – four of which came on the offensive glass.