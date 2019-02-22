Power outages occur in apartments throughout Westwood

Apartments across Westwood lost power Friday evening.

Apartments south of Ophir Drive and north of Wilshire Boulevard, and those between Veteran Avenue and Levering Avenue lost power around 7 p.m., a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power spokesperson said. Power is expected to return by 11 p.m. Two thousand LADWP customers were affected by the outage, she said.

Divya Devineni, a third-year anthropology student, said she was studying for the MCAT in her apartment on Glenrock Avenue when the power shut off.

“I’m furious. I was in the middle of doing school work – it’s week seven,” she said. “Everything is online so I can’t do anything.”

The LADWP spokesperson said she did not have information on the cause of the outage.