UCLA men’s basketball fails to cut down Cardinal lead in 104-80 romp by Stanford

February 16, 2019
Freshman guard Jules Bernard notched career highs in points and minutes with 19 and 27, respectively, against Stanford on Saturday. The freshman missed just one shot from the field and one free throw in UCLA’s 24-point loss. (Joe Akita/Daily Bruin staff)

It’s safe to assume the Bruins would have liked that broken rim delay to last a little longer.

UCLA men’s basketball (13-13, 6-7 Pac-12) entered the second half down just nine. But after a 35-minute delay to fix a loose rim before play started back up, Stanford (14-11, 7-6) opened up the frame with a 15-3 run to bury the Bruins en route to a 104-80 victory.

With 14:46 left in the second half, Cardinal guard Daejon Davis lofted an alley-oop to forward Kz Okpala off an inbound to make it a 21-point game.

On the ensuing possession, sophomore guard Kris Wilkes airballed a corner 3. Eight and a half minutes later, redshirt freshman Cody Riley airballed a free throw, but the referees didn’t even bother blowing the whistle.

And with 4:51 left, redshirt junior guard Prince Ali airballed a wide-open transition 3 that would have made it a 9-point game again.

When the Bruins did cut the lead to single digits 30 seconds later, the Cardinal put together a 12-point run.

UCLA’s primary backcourt in the second half – sophomore guard Jaylen Hands and freshman guard Jules Bernard – combined for 48 points, seven rebounds and five steals on 14-of-21 shooting from the field, 4-of-8 from deep and 16-of-18 from the charity stripe.

Hands led all scorers with a career-high 29 points after he scored 27 in the Bruins’ loss to Utah on Feb. 9, while Bernard registered a career-high 19 points and 27 minutes off the bench.

Freshman center Moses Brown has been the tallest player on the court for the majority of conference play, but Stanford boasted a 7-footer of their own Saturday night.

Cardinal center Josh Sharma picked up 22 points and 12 rebounds on 10-of-11 shooting. Brown – who entered the game shooting 65 percent from the field – picked up just seven points on 2-of-8 shooting.

The former five-star recruit had just two dunks for UCLA, while his counterpart flushed it seven times.

Wilkes finished with single-digit points for just the second time this season, scoring a season-low seven points on 2-of-11 shooting. The sophomore left the game in the first half after taking a Sharma elbow to the face, but he was able to return before halftime.

The Bruins’ defensive performance was their worst of the season, allowing a season-high 104 points to the same team they held to 70 points in interim coach Murry Bartow’s first game as head coach.

