The Rundown: Feb. 14

Gymnastics

Angie Forburger, assistant Sports editor

The Bruins again took home Pac-12 weekly honors.



For the second straight week and third time this season, junior Kyla Ross of No. 3 UCLA gymnastics (5-0, 4-0 Pac-12) was named Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week.

Ross scored a perfect 10 on vault for the first time in her career against Washington on Sunday, marking her third of the year. Ross also won the all-around in Seattle with a score of 39.775 – the highest all-around score in the nation so far this season.

Senior Katelyn Ohashi notched her second perfect 10 of the season on floor exercise against the Huskies, earning her Pac-12 Specialist of the Week for the fourth time this year. Ohashi also scored a near-perfect 9.975 on balance beam for the third time this season.

Ohashi has scored a 9.900 or above on every routine this year and in 18 straight routines dating back to last season. She is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation on both beam and floor.

The Bruins will be back home for the first time in three weeks Saturday as they take on the No. 25 Arizona Wildcats.

Football

Sam Connon, assistant Sports editor

Two Bruins got their invites to the NFL Draft Combine this week.

Tight end Caleb Wilson and offensive tackle Andre James earned invites to the NFL Draft Combine in early March. James will workout with other offensive linemen, kickers, special teamers and running backs March 1, while Wilson will work out with the rest of the tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers March 2.

Wilson led NCAA tight ends with 965 receiving yards and 60 receptions this year. In just 24 career games with UCLA, the tight end hauled in 114 catches to go along with 1,675 yards and five touchdowns.

James started 32 consecutive games to end his career with the Bruins, with his 12 starts in 2018 coming at left tackle. The Utah native – who measures in at 6 feet, 4 inches and 290 pounds – helped block for redshirt junior Joshua Kelley, who racked up 1,243 rushing yards this year.

Six Bruins were at the 2018 Combine – quarterback Josh Rosen, left tackle Kolton Miller, center Scott Quessenberry, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, linebacker Kenny Young and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

Wilson is projected to be picked in the second round, while James is expected to be selected in the later rounds.

Women’s soccer

Gabriel McCarthy, assistant Sports editor

The Bruins will return to the pitch earlier than August.

UCLA women’s soccer will play seven matches in its spring season, with the 2019 regular season set to begin in August. The season is headlined by a match against National Women’s Soccer League club Reign FC.

Reign FC finished third in the NWSL standings last season and have a number of UCLA alumnae on its roster, including defender Megan Oyster, forward Darian Jenkins and defender Lauren Barnes. The squad also includes U.S. Women’s National Team forward Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Allie Long.

UCLA will also face Santa Clara, Pepperdine, Loyola Marymount, UC Irvine, University of Victoria and Japanese team JFA. The Bruins faced the Pepperdine Waves and the LMU Lions last season, winning both matches 3-0. Six games will be played at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, but the Reign FC contest will be held at the SilverLakes Soccer Complex in Corona, California.

The Bruins return 10 of their 11 starters that played the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2018 NCAA quarterfinals, where UCLA fell in penalties. Forward Hailie Mace is the only player lost from the squad, currently playing professionally for FC Rosengard of the Damallsvenskan in Sweden after a two-week tenure with Melbourne City FC of the Australian W-League.

