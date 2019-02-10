Sunday, February 10
Gallery: Men’s basketball falls to Utah after buzzer-beater
Crosstown Clash: UCLA women’s water polo loses to USC 11-5
Saturday’s match marked the second loss to USC in the regular season for the Bruins
UCLA ends two-game skid, defeats Cal 40-24
In front of 57,046 fans at an ill-fated “blackout” game doomed by rush-hour traffic, UCLA experienced anything but adversity, piecing together its most comprehensive four quarters of play this season
Men’s basketball defeats the Arizona State Sun Devils 87-72
UCLA men’s basketball followed an early deficit with a big run to build a double-digit lead in its 87-72 win over Arizona State Sunday night