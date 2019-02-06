Letter to the editor: Lab school has been transparent while protecting privacy

Dear Editor,

The Daily Bruin published a story Feb. 5 regarding some parents’ concerns about the UCLA Lab School, which enrolls students from pre-K through sixth grade and is operated by the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies. The article implies the Lab School leadership has not been transparent with the community.

The piece incorrectly states that a teacher was put on leave without receiving notice of the reasons. In truth, the teacher received notice from me directly. The first time verbally, the second time in writing. Both notices were given in advance of a Feb. 4 meeting with the teacher – a meeting referenced in the article.

The article also incorrectly implies that our students’ education is not continuing due to the absence of one teacher. In fact, our teachers are very adept at team teaching, and I commend them for the continuity and caliber of instruction they have been providing.

The article further states incorrectly that there has been a lack of transparency on my part. In fact, a response letter from Dean Suárez-Orozco was sent to affected parents to answer their questions about the situation. This letter was provided to The Bruin upon its questions to Suárez-Orozco.

Moreover, I have communicated with parents weekly since September. I have also provided regular updates to all of the families affected by the teacher’s leave. In addition, I have met with the affected families as a group and with numerous families individually to share what I am able to respectfully and without breaching any privacy rights.

Protecting the privacy rights of employees and students is one of my most important responsibilities as a supervisor and a principal, and it is one I take seriously. I understand uncertainty can be frustrating for some, but it cannot get in the way of honoring the rights of others.

Sincerely,

Georgia Ann Lazo

Lazo is the principal of the UCLA Lab School.