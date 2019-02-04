Monday, February 4

In the news:

Faces of UCLA: Citizen of All, Citizen of None

By


Posted:
February 4, 2019
4:36 pm

Video


Italian professor Massimo Ciavolella reflects on his earlier years of living in different countries and the cultural diversity on campus.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Kitty Hu |
News and Opinion Video Producer

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin