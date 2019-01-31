Thursday, January 31

UCLA sees decrease in fall 2019 freshman applications by about 2 percent

January 31, 2019
The number of applicants decreased by about 2 percent, from 113,695 in 2018 to 111,266 in 2019, according to preliminary data released by the University of California Office of the President. (Daily Bruin file photo)

UCLA received fewer freshman applications than last year for admission in fall 2019, according to data released Tuesday.

The number of applicants decreased by about 2 percent, from 113,695 in 2018 to 111,266 in 2019, according to preliminary data released by the University of California Office of the President. Other UC schools, such as UC Berkeley and UC Santa Cruz, experienced similar declines in their number of applicants. This is the first time in 15 years that applications to the UC system have dropped, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

The number of applications from out-of-state students rose by about 1 percent while the number of California applicants fell by almost 3 percent. The number of international applications also fell by almost 4 percent.

Gary Clark, the director for undergraduate admission, said he thinks the decrease in applications could be attributed to students becoming more selective about how many schools they apply to.

“We’re not looking for an increase in volume of applicants,” he said. “We care more about the richness and diversity of our applicant pool.”

Nicolette Khalifian, a first-year psychobiology student, said she thinks the decrease could have long term effects on UCLA’s brand, as the university markets its high number of applicants as a selling point to prospective students.

“I don’t think it affects us as students at all – we don’t notice a 2 percent decrease. But … (UCLA) takes pride in the amount of applicants they have,” she said. “Taking that away is one less thing to brag about.”

 

Teddy Rosenbluth

