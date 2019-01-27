USAC recap – Jan. 22

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public Comment
Students expressed concerns about election board nominees. Some students said they were upset their organizations were not contacted about the position openings, while others said they were concerned about the nominees’ affiliation with the Community Programs Office.
One student said she was excited about the diversity of the election board nominees.
Several student organizations asked the council to allocate surplus funding to their events and programs.
CALPIRG introduced its campaigns for this quarter, including 100 percent renewable transportation and affordable textbooks.
Agenda
The council voted to set aside a total of $130,000 from the surplus budget to USAC and $100,000 to student groups.
The council voted to approve three of five election board nominees.
The council appointed Kyana Shajari as investigations director.
The council appointed Paja Thao as publicity director.
The council appointed Freddy Ramos as endorsements director.
The vice chair, external affairs director and finance director positions are still unfilled.
The council allocated $12,850 from the contingency programming fund to non-USAC groups.
The council allocated $3,415.32 from the supplemental fund for service to non-USAC groups.
The council appointed Jae Ho Cho, a third-year political science student, to the UCLA Committee on Disability.
The council appointed Jimmy Zhou, a third-year biology student, to the Student Activities Center Board of Governors.
The council voted to approve a resolution to honor Dawn Mabalon, a UCLA alumna who co-founded the Little Manila Foundation.
Reports
- Office reports were tabled until next week, as the meeting went on until 2 a.m.