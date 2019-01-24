The Rundown: Jan. 24

Gymnastics

Angie Forburger, assistant Sports editor

It was another week of honors for the Bruins.



After No. 2 UCLA gymnastics (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) swept last week’s Pac-12 honors, two members of the team were recognized this week following the Bruins’ season-high score of 197.775 in their win over Arizona State on Monday.

Junior Madison Kocian scored her first perfect 10 of the season on the uneven bars against the Sun Devils, earning her the UCLA/Muscle Milk Student-Athlete of the Week. The score marked the second 10 of Kocian’s career and helped the Bruins record a team total of 49.700 on the event – the fourth-highest team score on the uneven bars in school history.

Freshman Margzetta Frazier also helped UCLA come out on top over Arizona State. Frazier posted a 9.925 on the uneven bars and a 9.950 on the floor exercise, earning her the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor for the second straight week. Frazier’s score on the floor marked a new career high and earned her the first event win of her career.

The Bruins will be back in action Sunday as they compete at Stanford.

Women’s water polo

Joy Hong, assistant Sports editor



Val Ayala didn’t take long to find the back of the net.



The freshman attacker was named the MPSF/KAP7 Newcomer of the Week after logging 10 goals in the first five games of her collegiate debut.

Ayala – who saw action in all five contests against ranked opponents – notched three hat tricks and added three assists, three steals and two exclusions drawn.

The freshman out of Anaheim was heavily recruited and played club water polo with SOCAL Water Polo.

Ayala participated in the Olympic Development Program and was on the 2017 Women’s Youth National Team. She was also on the 2017 FINA World Women’s Junior World Championship roster alongside fellow freshman center Ava Johnson and sophomore attacker Lexi Liebowitz.

Ayala joins a freshman class of nine newcomers after the Bruins graduated a class of just three seniors last year.

UCLA will travel up to Berkeley for the Cal Cup this weekend.

Men’s soccer

Sam Connon, assistant Sports editor

Another Bruin is on his way out of town.

Midfielder Matt Hundley – one of UCLA men’s soccer’s four Pac-12 Second Team honorees this season – signed a contract with the Colorado Rapids on Jan. 15. Hundley became the fourth Bruin to join a Major League Soccer team this offseason, joining No. 1 overall pick midfielder Frankie Amaya, first round selection midfielder Anderson Asiedu and defender Erik Holt, who signed with Real Salt Lake earlier this month.

Hundley, who grew up in Colorado, started 14 of UCLA’s 19 games in 2018. Four of his five goals came in two multigoal games against Coastal Carolina and LMU, respectively. The freshman led the Bruins in shots and assists and was tied with forward Mohammed Kamara for the team lead in goals.

Kamara will play in Germany next season after he signed with SC Paderborn 07 in 2. Bundesliga.

Hundley, Amaya and Kamara all left college with years of eligibility still on the table. UCLA graduated five other players and will return just six of its 11 starters from its 1-0 NCAA tournament loss to Portland.