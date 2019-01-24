Sports Video: Week in Review 1/18-1/25

Part-time nanny/sitter needed to assist with after-school care for our 5-year-old son. Fun, energetic and reliable! Hours would be Mon-Fri 2:15-6pm Mon-Fri. We are located in Sherman Oaks. Involvement in the Infant/child development program and 5+ years of child care experience is a huge plus. Must be able to drive and transport children (school is only 3 blocks from home). $15-$20/hour. Other requirements: CPR certification, be okay with small dog, reliable schedule, be willing to drive to Burbank to pick up 2-year-old occasionally (majority days will only be 5-year-old), enjoy watching or playing sports in the yard with him, afternoon snack preparation. Please email [email protected] if interested. • Child Care Wanted

WESTWOOD VILLAGE: 545 Glenrock Ave. 3Bedroom/3Bath, 3Bedroom/2Bath, 2Bedroom/2Bath. 2 1/2 blocks from the campus. Gated parking, laundry, A/C. Ph#: 310-922-4745 • Apartments for Rent

looking for live in caregiver to wheelchair bound female UCLA student. roles include meal prep, dressing, bathroom/showering assistance, etc. room and board in luxury apartment provide plus a monthly stipend. contact 615-812-3441 or 615-812-7347 for more details! • Help Wanted

Beverly Hills family looking for part time after school babysitter to help with picking kids up from school, driving to and from after school activities, assisting with homework, and preparing after school snacks. Ideally looking for someone 2-3 days a week from 2:30pm-7pm. Need to have a fixed weekly schedule. Family car provided for use while working. Please contact me at [email protected] if interested. • Child Care Wanted

Tutor needed for 7th grader to help with homework and tests. Call/text 424.777.5350 • Campus Happenings