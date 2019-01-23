Wednesday, January 23

Women’s basketball ready to face future challenges after losses against USC

January 23, 2019
UCLA women's basketball is 0-8 when sophomore forward Michaela Onyenwere shoots over 45 percent from the field. Onyenwere went 9-of-20 from the field against USC on Sunday as the Bruins dropped their third consecutive game at home. (Liz Ketcham/Assistant Photo editor)

It is a good sign for the Bruins when Michaela Onyenwere has a hot shooting night.

UCLA women’s basketball (9-9, 2-4 Pac-12) is 9-1 when the sophomore forward shoots over 45 percent from the field and 0-8 when she does not.

The Bruins lost in their second meeting with the Trojans on Sunday, completing a three-game homestand – each one ending in defeat.

Onyenwere was held to just six points in the first half until she put up a 12-point fourth quarter against then-Pac-12-worst USC.

Coach Cori Close said USC gave them fits in getting the ball to UCLA’s two main post players – Onyenwere and redshirt senior forward Lajahna Drummer.

Prior to the homestand, Onyenwere logged 27 points and tied a career-high 29 points in UCLA’s victories over USC and California on Dec. 30 and Jan. 4.

Onyenwere said she has noticed a difference in the opponents’ game plans since then.

“Teams are scouting me differently,” Onyenwere said. “I think it’s a little bit harder to score. … (I need to keep) finding ways for myself to be more effective, find different ways to score, even if a team has scouted me well.”

Onyenwere – who leads the Bruins in scoring with 16.9 points per game – recorded 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting when UCLA fell to Stanford on Jan. 6 and was 5-of-13 from the field for 13 points in the loss to Oregon on Jan. 13.

USC coach Mark Trakh said he was pleased with how his frontcourt handled Onyenwere since the last time the teams last met.

“(Forwards Kayla Overbeck, Asiah Jones and Ja’Tavia Tapley) really did a heck of a job defensively,” Trakh said. “Drummer and Onyenwere jump out of the gym. They are just so powerful.”

Redshirt freshman Lindsey Corsaro said the Bruins shoot with comfort as a result of Onyenwere’s offensive prowess.

“(Onyenwere) has (our) back in every capacity,” Corsaro said. “That gives me confidence to shoot the ball from the outside because I know if I miss it, she’s probably going to get the rebound and score it.”

Corsaro went 3-of-3 from beyond the arc against USC while Onyenwere logged her sixth double-double of the season including three offensive rebounds.

“As a guard, I know that if she’s posting up, I can throw it to her,” Corsaro said. “She’s going to come away with the ball (even with) the double-team behind her.”

Sunday marked the first time the Bruins have lost three straight at home in nearly two decades.

“We’re hurting right now. We’re disappointed,” Close said. “But the one thing I know is, I just really trust our team. And I trust (Onyenwere and Corsaro).”

Vinny Lavalsiti

