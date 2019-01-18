Friday, January 18
Fashion Friday: Week 2, Winter 2017
In the midst of the Southern California storm season, students continued their quest to stay warm– no outfit was complete without a long-sleeved top
Gallery: HOOLIGAN’S ‘Anything Goes’
HOOLIGAN’s production of the musical “Anything Goes” features students with various north and south campus majors as tap-dancing sailors, criminals, and celebrities who sing and dance on an ocean liner heading to England from New York
Julio Medina, a graduate student in dance, grew up expressing himself through krumping, salsa dancing, hip-hop and reggaeton, and earned a reputation as “the dancer” among his college fraternity brothers