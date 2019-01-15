LAPD investigating collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that left one dead

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for an individual involved in the assault of a man in Westwood on Jan. 6.

Witnesses said the man had been physically banging on a vehicle and lying on the hood before being struck with the vehicle, Officer Christopher Ragsdale said in an email statement.

On Jan. 6, officers responded to a call in the 1200 block of Westwood Boulevard and later located the victim, who had been dragged through an alley.

The man was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Ragsdale said.

Ragsdale added the driver of the vehicle was detained by LAPD, but did not say whether the driver was charged.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this case can call LAPD investigators at (213) 382-9470.