Women’s tennis starts 2019 with tournament matches against San Diego, Stanford

January 14, 2019
Senior Alaina Miller lost in the round of 16 in the singles bracket and the quarterfinals in the doubles bracket at the National Collegiate Tennis Classic in La Quinta, CA. (Daily Bruin file photo)

The Bruins played their first matches of 2019 this weekend.

Three members of No. 8 UCLA women’s tennis – senior Alaina Miller and freshmen Taylor Johnson and Katie LaFrance – travelled to La Quinta, Calif., to participate in the National Collegiate Tennis Classic.

No. 8-seeded Miller earned a bye in the round of 32, but fell to No. 3-seeded Stanford player Emma Higuchi 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16. Miller is 2-3 this season after going 23-5 last year.

Johnson beat San Diego’s Sophia Chow 6-3, 6-1 in her debut for the Bruins before losing to No. 4-seeded Stanford player Janice Shin 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Johnson beat Ole Miss’ Allie Sanford 6-4, 6-3 in a consolation match.

LaFrance lost to San Diego’s Daniela Morales 6-0, 6-1, moving to 1-2 on the season.

On the doubles court, Johnson and Miller were paired together for the first time. The duo received a bye in the round of 16 and then beat San Diego’s duo of Kati Kukaras and Gemma Garcia in the quarterfinals. They moved on to face another San Diego duo – Maria-Paula Torres and Solymar Colling – in the semifinals, winning 6-1 to advance to the final.

Miller is now 0-1 this year when playing with senior Ayan Broomfield and 3-1 with sophomore Abi Altick.

Freshman Elysia Bolton – who is 10-4 this season – is the highest-ranked Bruin at No. 11. The only other ranked UCLA player is Altick at No. 113.

The senior duo of Gabby Andrews and Broomfield, who are 10-1 this season, are No. 6 in the doubles rankings, while the combo of redshirt junior Jada Hart and Bolton – who are 9-3 this year – are No. 12.

UCLA will travel to Las Vegas next weekend to take part in the Freeman Memorial Championships.

