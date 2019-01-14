Women’s tennis starts 2019 with tournament matches against San Diego, Stanford

The Bruins played their first matches of 2019 this weekend.

Three members of No. 8 UCLA women’s tennis – senior Alaina Miller and freshmen Taylor Johnson and Katie LaFrance – travelled to La Quinta, Calif., to participate in the National Collegiate Tennis Classic.

No. 8-seeded Miller earned a bye in the round of 32, but fell to No. 3-seeded Stanford player Emma Higuchi 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16. Miller is 2-3 this season after going 23-5 last year.

Johnson beat San Diego’s Sophia Chow 6-3, 6-1 in her debut for the Bruins before losing to No. 4-seeded Stanford player Janice Shin 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Johnson beat Ole Miss’ Allie Sanford 6-4, 6-3 in a consolation match.

LaFrance lost to San Diego’s Daniela Morales 6-0, 6-1, moving to 1-2 on the season.

On the doubles court, Johnson and Miller were paired together for the first time. The duo received a bye in the round of 16 and then beat San Diego’s duo of Kati Kukaras and Gemma Garcia in the quarterfinals. They moved on to face another San Diego duo – Maria-Paula Torres and Solymar Colling – in the semifinals, winning 6-1 to advance to the final.

Miller is now 0-1 this year when playing with senior Ayan Broomfield and 3-1 with sophomore Abi Altick.

Freshman Elysia Bolton – who is 10-4 this season – is the highest-ranked Bruin at No. 11. The only other ranked UCLA player is Altick at No. 113.

The senior duo of Gabby Andrews and Broomfield, who are 10-1 this season, are No. 6 in the doubles rankings, while the combo of redshirt junior Jada Hart and Bolton – who are 9-3 this year – are No. 12.

UCLA will travel to Las Vegas next weekend to take part in the Freeman Memorial Championships.