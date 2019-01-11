Faces of UCLA: Treat Asian-American Literature as Literature

Westwood Village parking meters currently generate about $1.5 million in revenue, all of which goes to the City of Los Angeles. The Village is in the process of gaining approval to participate in a pilot parking revenue program that would give 15 percent of this revenue to the Westwood Village Improvement Association. What do you think about this?

The pilot parking revenue program would be a great way to generate funds for upgrading the infrastructure and public spaces in the Village.

The Village should not participate in this program, since the Los Angeles City Council, not the WVIA, is better suited to appropriate parking meter money.

The revenue from participating in this program would make no notable difference in the state of the Village.

I have feelings about this that are not expressed above.

