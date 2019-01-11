Friday, January 11

In the news:

Faces of UCLA: Treat Asian-American Literature as Literature

By


Posted:
January 11, 2019
7:57 pm

Video


UCLA English department professor King-Kok Cheung talks about the development of Asian-American literature and how it should be treated fairly, as literature, not just the documents for ethnic studies.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Kitty Hu |
News and Opinion Video Producer

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin