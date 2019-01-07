Governor appoints talent agency co-president as new UC regent

Quiet condo room with closet & full bath 2.5 miles from campus. Gourmet kitchen, utilities, high-speed internet, laundry room & gated garage space. $1400/month. Available mid-December. Call/text 310-625-6546. • room for rent

Studio Guesthouse available NOW. 2 blocks East of UCLA. Furnished, fireplace, parking and private entrance with side patio. Refridgerator, freezer, microwave, toaster. Utilities included. Free WiFi. Grad students/Professors/Professionals only. Contact 818-915-0211 or [email protected] • Apartments for Rent

9549 OLYMPIC BLVD Beverly Hills. Large one bedroom, beautiful master bath. Guest powder room. Hardwood floors, separate dining room, stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer, air conditioning, large private yard. Beautiful French Normandy building. Easy to walk to market, shops and restaurants. 310 475 9311 • Apartments for Rent

3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM - Very clean, spacious and newly painted and refurbished. Brand new bamboo wood flooring in all bedrooms. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new black stone counter tops. Stainless steel farmhouse sink, stainless appliances such dishwasher, brand new LG stainless steel refrigerator and microwave. Gas stove and gas fireplace. Very large closets in each bedroom as well as large storage closet. Storage unit behind tandem parking. Laundry facilities on site. Two car tandem parking. • Apartments for Rent

10751 HOLMAN #5 Westwood. Walk to UCLA. Large two bedroom, huge walk in closet, two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer, air conditioning. Balcony. Easy walk to market, shops and restaurants. 310 475 9311 • Apartments for Rent

Santa Monica Family looking for part time afternoon/evening child care for 5 yo and 3 yo. We need help driving kids to activities and playdates. Reliable car and driving record a must. Someone who can help with keeping house organized and running errands a bonus. This job would be 30 hrs per week-somewhat flexible with hours but we are looking for someone interested in a consistent job. Job to commence End of January/Beginning Feb.. [email protected] • child care wanted

GINA RODRIGUEZ ON UCLA CAMPUS DECEMBER 13TH Gina Rodriguez and Ford Motor Company present a discussion on breaking the glass ceiling at the Northwest Auditorium at UCLA on December 13th. Actress, director, activist Gina Rodriguez along with Sheryl Connelly, Futurist at Ford Motor Company, Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations at the LA Clippers and other top female executives will discuss their own challenges and victories in breaking through to the top of their professions. The panel will share their collective insights and helpful tools on successfully navigating obstacles and opportunities facing women and underrepresented groups. The discussion will be followed by a short Q&A with the audience. Doors: 3pm Reception / Refreshments Event Time: 4pm- 5:30pm (please be seated by 3:50pm) reserve a spot [email protected] • Greeks

One bedroom apartment 4-plex Santa Monica. 4 miles from campus. Quiet, furnished and studious environment. Flexible lease. $2250/month flexible. [email protected] Available January. • Apartments for Rent

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

TEBACADEMY'S CAREER PLACEMENT & ADMISSIONS CONSULTANTS WITH REAL-WORLD EXPERIENCE AS MD'S, PHD'S, & CORPORATE CEO's. Contact 310.948.9035 or TEBACADEMY.COM • Career Opportunities