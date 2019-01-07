Governor appoints talent agency co-president as new UC regent

Gov. Jerry Brown appointed the co-president of a Los Angeles talent agency to the University of California Board of Regents on Friday in one of his final moves as governor of California.
UCLA alumnus Jay Sures has been an executive at United Talent Agency since 1998. Sures, who joined UTA in 1991, currently oversees over 200 agents and 500 employees. Sures has represented the likes of Chuck Todd of NBC and Jake Tapper of CNN, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Sures has remained active at UCLA since graduating, serving as co-vice chairman of the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation and teaching as an assistant visiting professor in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, the UCLA School of Law and the Anderson School of Management.
As the governing board of the UC, the board of regents is responsible for selecting campus chancellors, determining tuition and generating academic policies. The board is comprised of 26 regents, including 18 governor-appointed regents, a student representative and seven ex-officio members, including some California government officials.