Men’s basketball leads Cal 50-42 at halftime, setting out for second straight win

The Bruins are headed toward their second straight win to open up conference play.

UCLA men’s basketball (8-6, 1-0 Pac-12) leads California (5-8, 0-1 Pac-12) 50-42 at the break behind a 14-point half from freshman David Singleton.

Singleton finished the half 5-of-7 from the floor in 15 minutes of action and knocked down four of his five attempts from beyond the arc.

Redshirt junior guard Prince Ali also added 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including a four-point play near the end of the half.

UCLA deployed a full-court press for the majority of the opening 20 minutes, forcing California into 14 turnovers. The Bruins converted those mistakes into 14 points.

Despite having success on the defensive end, UCLA turned the ball over 12 times. The Golden Bears were only able to score seven points off those turnovers, but remain within striking distance with 20 minutes to play.

Darius McNeill led the way for California in the first half, scoring 16 points and grabbing four steals.

The Bruins have not lost to the Bears since February 2016.