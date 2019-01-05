Bruins return to form in 98-83 rout of Golden Bears, picking up second Pac-12 win

The Bruins are playing inspired basketball again.

UCLA men’s basketball (9-6, 2-0 Pac-12) took down California (5-9, 0-2 Pac-12) 98-83 on Saturday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion and secured its second straight victory under interim head coach Murry Bartow.

Before Bartow took over for the fired Steve Alford, the Bruins had lost four straight nonconference matchups including a pair of home losses to Belmont and Liberty. UCLA, however, appears as though it has righted the ship.

The Bruins scored a season-high 98 points and shot 53 percent from the field. Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes led the team in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

Sophomore guard Chris Smith – who made his second straight start – recorded 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Freshman guards David Singleton and Jules Bernard provided a spark off the bench as well, scoring a combined 26 points on 7-of-11 shooting from deep.

UCLA took the lead from Cal with 5:52 remaining in the first half after redshirt junior guard Prince Ali converted on a four-point play opportunity. The Bruins extended their lead to as much as 15 points in the second half, but struggled to put the Golden Bears away for good.

UCLA committed 22 turnovers in the contest, a trend that has plagued the team in recent weeks. Cal turned those mistakes into 19 points, but were unable to climb back into the game despite cutting the lead to single digits multiple times down the stretch.

The Bears had four players score in double figures, including Darius McNeill, who led all scorers with 23 points.

UCLA will next head out on the road to face Oregon on Thursday. The Bruins will also visit Oregon State and USC before returning to Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 24.