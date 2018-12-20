UCPD arrests two men for vandalism of Bruin Bear during rivalry week

University police arrested two men Wednesday for vandalizing the Bruin Bear.

UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said in an email that Louis Torres, 19, and Willie Johnson, 18, were charged with conspiracy and felony vandalism after allegedly painting the Bruin Bear statue last month.

The university erects chalkboard walls to protect the bear and other statues during rivalry week, the week leading up to the annual football match between USC and UCLA.

One of the walls surrounding the Bruin Bear statue was found removed and the statue inside covered in red and yellow paint on Nov. 15. UCPD later determined the statue was vandalized Nov. 13 at about 2 a.m., resulting in over $15,000 in damages.

Torres and Johnson are not students at either of the two universities. They are currently held at the Los Angeles County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD detectives at 310-825-1491.