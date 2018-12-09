USAC recap – fall 2018

Walk to UCLA - 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath apartment; 2 parking spaces included. $3295 mo.; Spacious apartment, vinyl wood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, professionally managed, 24-hour emergency maintenance. 714 Veteran/ corner of Veteran and Strathmore. Apply online at www.rentVeteran.com or call/text 310-694-4660. Only 1 apartment available. • Apartments for Rent

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

TEBACADEMY'S CAREER PLACEMENT & ADMISSIONS CONSULTANTS WITH REAL-WORLD EXPERIENCE AS MD'S, PHD'S, & CORPORATE CEO's. Contact 310.948.9035 or TEBACADEMY.COM • Career Opportunities

looking for live in caregiver to wheelchair bound female UCLA student. roles include meal prep, dressing, bathroom/showering assistance, etc. room and board in luxury apartment provide plus a monthly stipend. contact 615-812-3441 or 615-812-7347 for more details! • Personal Services