GSA recap – Nov. 28

The Graduate Students Association is the voice of graduate students on campus. The association meets for forum every three weeks and takes positions on current issues affecting graduate students. Forum meetings are at 5:30 p.m. in the Global Viewpoint Lounge in Ackerman Union.
Agenda:
- The association unanimously approved the revised 2018-2019 GSA budget.
- The association allocated around $16,000 of carry-over funds from previous years to the UCLA School of Dentistry to plan social events.
- The association allocated $3,000 to the office of the GSA vice president of external affairs for conferences and lobby visits.
- The association approved the University of California Graduate and Professional Council Charter, an organization that advocates for graduate and professional students.
- Sabrina Miller from the College Academic Mentor Program said UCLA’s graduate division decided to remove basic health care and tuition remission for 30 graduate student academic advisors.
- The GSA passed a resolution in support of capping administrators’ salaries at the California governor’s salary, $202,000.
Officer Report:
- GSA President Michael Skiles said a GSA-supported resolution to allow a greater number of fast food restaurants and cafes to enter Westwood is advancing in the Los Angeles City Council.
- Skiles said developers are planning to construct a residential hall in Westwood that will house 500 students for a price below market rate.
- GSA Vice President of External Affairs Michelle Viorato said her office co-authored a list of demands to the UC Regents and UC Office of the President to address recent issues with UCPath, a new payroll system that has failed to pay some employees correctly.
- Viorato said UCPath representatives will host a town hall Dec. 6 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ackerman Grand Ballroom to discuss problems with UCPath.