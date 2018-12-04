Tuesday, December 4

Police find two men on Hill possessing controlled substances, firearm

December 4, 2018
Crime, News


University police arrested two men Monday for possession of controlled substances and a loaded firearm on the Hill.

UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said in an email that Christopher Tyree, 34, and John Garren, 39, were found in an illegally parked vehicle in the De Neve Plaza loading dock around 4:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, officers found controlled substances and a loaded firearm, leading to the arrests of both men.

Tyree was booked for possession of a controlled substance and released after setting a court date. Garren was booked for possession of a firearm and transported to Los Angeles County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD detectives at 310-825-1491.

David Gray
City & Crime Editor

