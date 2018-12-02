Monday, December 3

In the news:

Club Hub: Rocket Project

By


Posted:
December 2, 2018
9:59 pm

Video


Members of UCLA Rocket Project share recent accomplishments and future goals for their organization, as well as a brief overview of the club’s foundation and history.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Lauryn Ishida

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin