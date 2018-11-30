UCPD searching for man involved in attempted burglary on Gayley Avenue

University police are searching for a man involved in an attempted burglary Friday morning.

The man attempted to enter a UCLA student’s apartment on Gayley Avenue through her balcony while she was sleeping, according to a UCPD alert. The student reported to UCPD that the man fled after hearing yelling from outside the apartment.

UCPD did not provide a description of the man, but he was reportedly last seen wearing dark clothing.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activity to the police and to lock all windows and doors.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.