USAC recap – Nov. 27

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA.

Public Comment:

Nico Gist, the chapter chair of California Public Interest Research Group and a fourth-year political science student, said CALPIRG recently held several events to promote environmental and public engagement efforts, including a press conference to promote the welfare of bees.

Agenda:

The council allocated a total of $5,219 from the contingency programming fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.

The council discussed the removal of the queer-positive display with photographs of LGBTQ representatives on Bruinwalk. The council said it hopes to work with UCLA Student Organizations, Leadership and Engagement in the future to make regulations regarding posting signs and tabling on Bruinwalk clearer and more accessible to campus organizations.

Reports:

Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said his office will hold an off-campus living fair Jan. 20 to inform students about their housing options. He added his office released Respect, Accountability, Integrity, Service and Excellence program applications, which are due Feb. 1. RAISE aims to award scholarship funds to students who have helped other students. He also added his office is working with Residential Life to provide a storage space on the Hill for art supplies. He also added his office is working with the Student Wellness Commission to provide students free wheelchairs in the Good Clothes Good People redistribution center.

External Vice President Jamie Kennerk said her office met with UC Payroll, Academic Personnel, Timekeeping and Human Resources officials to discuss payment issues. She also added administrators asked her office to remove a queer-positive display organized in response to a preacher yelling at students with a bullhorn.

General Representative 1 Ayesha Haleem said her office will host a South Asian Picnic at Sunset Recreation Center on Saturday, which is a destressing event for students. She added her office is working to develop bylaws for the new International Student representative position.

General Representative 2 Bella Martin said her office will attend the North Westwood Neighborhood Council meeting to advocate for bike lanes Wednesday. She added her office is working with Kennerk to phase out the use of textbook access codes.

General Representative 3 Eduardo Solis said his office is petitioning to add a suicide hotline phone number to the back of BruinCards. He added that his office attended a meeting with the UCLA immigration policy team to discuss support for undocumented students.

Transfer Representative Jessica Kim said her office is working to hire a full-time college academic counselor in the Transfer Center.

A representative for the Campus Events Commission said the office will screen “Anna and the Apocalypse” on Thursday and “Spider-man: Into to the Spider-Verse” on Sunday.

Community Service Commissioner Bethanie Atinuke Sonola said 31 organizations will be attending the Nonprofit Networking Night, which will be held in February.

Cultural Affairs Commissioner Sarena Khasawneh said her office will be holding winter-themed destressing events for students next week, including ornament making and smashing plates.

Facilities Commissioner Julia Ho-Gonzalez said a multipurpose room in the John Wooden Center will close for construction Monday, which she said she hopes will be completed by spring quarter.

Financial Support Commissioner Jay Manzano said his office will meet with the BruinCard office Friday to discuss BruinCard fees. He added his office ordered $6,500 worth of iClickers to expand the office’s iClicker library. He also added his office will hold a lab coat drive next week to expand the office’s lab coat lending program.